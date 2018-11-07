Oklahoma sheriff’s office warning of ‘European Union lottery’ scam

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Garvin County are warning residents about a potential scam.

Officials with the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office say a resident in the area received a letter, claiming that they won millions of dollars in a lottery drawing.

“We are delighted to inform you of the MEGA LOTTERY PICKER 2018 DRAW held on September/16/2018; Due to mix up of names and number the results were released on October/16/2018. Your name attached to ticket number: 83900123 with serial number 5435 drew lucky numbers: 4-21-36-13-27-38 with bonus ball 45 which consequently won the 3rd category, you have therefore been approved the winner for a lump sum pay out of Three Million Five Hundred Thousand United State Dollars ($3,500,000.00.) Congratulations! Note: This is a tax-free draw and all participants were selected through a computer ballot system drawn from Over 40,000,000, people in America and Europe,” the letter states.

The letter claims that the program was designed and promoted by the European Union with collaboration of the U.S. government.

It also says that the winner needs to keep word about the lottery quiet.

“To enable us proceed with your claims, this information must be kept away from the public to avoid unwarranted abuse of the program or fraudulent claims by unauthorized person(s.)”

The letter then tells the resident to call or email a person to claim the funds. It also states that you must be in Madrid, Spain to claim your winnings or you will have to pay for a delivery charge.

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office says this is a scam, and warns residents against contacting the person listed in the letter.