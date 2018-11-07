Oklahoma’s 1st Family of Barbecue brings home one of the industry’s top prizes.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, OKLAHOMA -- A crisp Saturday morning, before lunch time, and the line at the Butcher Barbecue stand was already stretching out toward Route 66.

David Bouska was handing out menus to the few people who weren't already familiar with what they wanted.

He's also friends with quite a few of them too.

We first met David at his old butcher shop in Warwick, Oklahoma and arrived just in time for a practice brisket in his competition trailer.

"You can't bring hamburger and come out with prime rib," he advised us in 2012.

The Bouskas were already one of the nation's most decorated barbecue teams.

We first met David's son Levi a few years later when he used the family secrets to open a little barbecue stand outside his grandparents old restaurant.

"I've been around barbecue my whole life," said Levi in 2015.

A little more than three years after that story it's clear the word is spreading about the quality of everything smoked on the menu.

Make it to the front of the line and you know for sure.

The newest decoration here is lined up next to the counter.

It's the Grand Champion prize from the 30th Annual Jack Daniels World Barbecue Championship.

"This one here," says David of his newest barbecue prize, "outranks all of them."

Levi still keeps the giant check they won stored behind the smoke shack, confirmation of what people in line already know.

"We're going to keep it alive," says Levi. "Hopefully my baby girl will want to cook barbecue when she gets older."

Call them the first family of Oklahoma Barbecue if you want.

That's what we're doing.

Levi's daughter Charlee is only a few weeks old and already dad and grandpa are talking about putting sauce in her bottle.

Levi doesn't get to travel as much on the competition circuit any longer.

He's too busy with the home fires.

But you can tell this side of beef didn't fall far from the bull.

The Butcher name keeps getting tastier all the time.

Levi Bouska's Butcher Barbecue stand is open Friday and Saturday 11AM to 6PM, and Sunday 11AM to 3PM, or until they run out of food.

David Bouska, his brother Martin, and the rest of the Butcher Barbecue team are heading to one more competition in California to wind up a successful 2018.