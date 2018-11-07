× One person dead after stabbing in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – An investigation is underway after a stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City.

Officials responded to the area near NW 16th and Meridian around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a man lying on the sidewalk near the intersection.

The man did have an apparent stab wound and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unclear.

No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information, call the Homicide tip-line at (405) 297-1200.