OSU-OKC Fire Protection Program sharing safety tips for holiday season
OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City Fire Protection Program are reminding residents of safety tips to follow for the holiday season.
OSU-OKC Fire Protection Program Director Joe Bennett says there are several common holiday season safety concerns that residents can be mindful of in order to have a safe and enjoyable November and December.
Space heaters, fireplaces and candles
- Keep anything flammable at least three feet away from a heat source
- Have a fire extinguisher and working smoke detectors in residences
- Space heaters should be turned off when residents leave a room or go to bed
- Wood-burning fireplaces should be cleaned and inspected each year before use
Turkey fryers
- Fully defrost and dry the turkey before placing it in the oil. The fryer should never be left unattended and a grease-rated fire extinguisher should be kept on-hand
- The fryer should be located away from any combustible plants, trees or structures, and should not be used in rain or snow
Holiday decorating
- Avoid highly fragile ornaments and ornaments that look like food
- If using a live tree, be sure the tree is properly hydrated and kept away from heat sources
- When stringing outdoor lights, be mindful of safety on ladders and roofs, and pay attention to any frayed wires, broken sockets or loose connections
Choosing the correct toy
- It’s important when choosing toys for infants or small children to avoid small parts that might prove to be a choking hazard, or button batteries that can be swallowed and be fatal
- Shoppers should seek toys that are age-appropriate and should be on the lookout for recalls due to safety issues
Food poisoning
- Remember to keep raw meat, poultry and seafood away from other foods, during both shopping and preparation. The holiday turkey should be cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit
- Once food is served, hot foods should be kept hot and cold foods should be kept cold
- Any perishable foods left out for two hours or more should be discarded
Holiday travel
- Drivers should monitor their route for disruptions ahead of time and minimize distractions while behind the wheel
- Motorists should plan to leave enough time to reach their destination so that they don’t feel they need to speed on the roadway
- The driver and all passengers should remember to use their seat belt, and all infants and toddlers should be secured in a properly installed car seat or booster
