OSU-OKC Fire Protection Program sharing safety tips for holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City Fire Protection Program are reminding residents of safety tips to follow for the holiday season.

OSU-OKC Fire Protection Program Director Joe Bennett says there are several common holiday season safety concerns that residents can be mindful of in order to have a safe and enjoyable November and December.

Space heaters, fireplaces and candles

Keep anything flammable at least three feet away from a heat source

Have a fire extinguisher and working smoke detectors in residences

Space heaters should be turned off when residents leave a room or go to bed

Wood-burning fireplaces should be cleaned and inspected each year before use

Turkey fryers

Fully defrost and dry the turkey before placing it in the oil. The fryer should never be left unattended and a grease-rated fire extinguisher should be kept on-hand

The fryer should be located away from any combustible plants, trees or structures, and should not be used in rain or snow

Holiday decorating

Avoid highly fragile ornaments and ornaments that look like food

If using a live tree, be sure the tree is properly hydrated and kept away from heat sources

When stringing outdoor lights, be mindful of safety on ladders and roofs, and pay attention to any frayed wires, broken sockets or loose connections

Choosing the correct toy

It’s important when choosing toys for infants or small children to avoid small parts that might prove to be a choking hazard, or button batteries that can be swallowed and be fatal

Shoppers should seek toys that are age-appropriate and should be on the lookout for recalls due to safety issues

Food poisoning

Remember to keep raw meat, poultry and seafood away from other foods, during both shopping and preparation. The holiday turkey should be cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit

Once food is served, hot foods should be kept hot and cold foods should be kept cold

Any perishable foods left out for two hours or more should be discarded

Holiday travel

Drivers should monitor their route for disruptions ahead of time and minimize distractions while behind the wheel

Motorists should plan to leave enough time to reach their destination so that they don’t feel they need to speed on the roadway

The driver and all passengers should remember to use their seat belt, and all infants and toddlers should be secured in a properly installed car seat or booster

For more on the OSU-OKC Fire Protection Program,