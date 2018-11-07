Police searching for alleged brazen shoe thief in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a woman who brazenly walked into a store and stole several boxes of Nike sandals.

On Sept. 12, officers were called to the Shoe Carnival along Belle Isle Blvd. following a reported theft.

According to the police report, the store’s manager told police that a woman walked into the store and picked up five boxes of women’s Nike sandals and began to walk toward the doors.

The manager said he told her to stop, and said she was being captured by the store’s surveillance system. At that point, the alleged thief said, “I don’t care,” and walked out of the business.