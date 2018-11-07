× Seminole County Sheriff’s office searching for missing Oklahoma woman

SEMINOLE CO., Okla. – Seminole county authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 32-year-old woman.

Christieana Greg was last seen around the Maud/Earlsboro area around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Greg is 5’9” and 120lbs and has dirty blonde hair that is cut short.

She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a light blue shirt, and she is known to wear glasses.

Authorities tell News 4 Greg has mental health issues and may be trying to get to a bus station.

If you know anything about Greg’s whereabouts, contact the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office or 911.