“She needs justice,” Family still searching for answers one year after mother’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY - It has been almost a year, and Annette Kelley's family is still searching for answers related to her death.

Two days before Christmas in 2017, Annette Kelley's children were trying to reach her, but she wasn't answering their calls.

They went to her home in the 2200 block of S. Mehl Dr. in southwest Oklahoma City, where they made a gruesome discovery.

“I don't see who can harm her the way they did and just leave her like they did. They just went out the backdoor and locked it and just left her,” said Tamera Kelley, Annette's daughter.

Investigators say Annette had been shot and left for dead.

“She's a mom, a grandma, she has great-grandkids and she pretty much kind of stayed to herself,” Kelley said.

It has been almost a year, but police have not been able to make an arrest or identify any suspects in the case.

“A lot of heartache and pain not knowing. It's not going to bring her back and I get that, but I feel like she needs justice and she deserves to have justice,” said Kelley.

Family members say they are still waiting for answers as to why their mother was murdered.

“Why and who and how come? You want to know what would cause you to do this,” said Kelley, who went on to say the family will never get closure until the person responsible is in jail.

The family is offering a $500 reward for any answers that can help solve this case.

“She was a loving person. She would help out anybody, she had a big heart, she loved her kids,” said Kelley.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.