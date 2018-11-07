“She’s just a wonderful person,” special olympics coach honored for doing what she loves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELGIN, Okla. - “I do it for the kids.” That’s what Amy Underhill says about her coaching of The Heart of Oklahoma Special Olympics.

It`s a unified Special Olympics team made up of athletes facing some special challenges and partners who love teaming up with them.

Amy Welsh-Cole is the mother of 3 daughters on the team: Samantha, Alexandra and Kylie.

“What’s really neat about unified Olympics is it pushes the athletes to do things as good as the partners, says mom Amy Welsh-Cole. “And it teaches the partners compassion and empathy. And it's just an amazing experience."

Meanwhile coach Amy Underhill has found her passion is coaching these athletes.

Despite the fact she is facing her own special challenge.

"I have M.S. I was diagnosed in 2013 and I was supposed to take it easy but doctors’ orders at one point was ‘what do you do to have fun?’ and I said Special Olympics is my fun then he said ‘keep on coaching.’"

Because of all she does, Welsh-Cole nominated Underhill for Pay It Forward.

When we received the $400 from First Fidelity’s Michelle Jensen, she told us,

“We would like to tell Amy Underhill from First Fidelity Bank how wonderful what she's doing for special Olympics and how dedicated and we've heard just what a wonderful person she is.”

Coach Underhill lives near Elgin we set up the Pay It Forward surprise at a McDonald's near there.

Welsh-Cole presented coach Amy with the $400 there were hugs all around with players and tears of joy and thanks.

Amy Underhill… Paying It Forward with a loving heart.

If you would like to show support for Heart of Oklahoma Special Olympics, you can reach them by mail at PO Box 1584 Purcell, OK 73080.

Pay It 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.