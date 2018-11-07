Teachers looking to hold Stitt accountable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Back in April, teachers were heard leaving the walkout at the State Capitol saying "we will remember in November," and as the numbers from yesterday's midterms play out, it looks like they did.

Of the 29 legislative members that voted against the teacher pay raise, only 5 won their seats back on Tuesday.

"That's going to be a big change for education moving forward," said Alica Priest of the Oklahoma Education Association.

The House and Senate will be better represented by education friendly faces, but some teachers are still not happy with the election outcomes, especially for some of the high profile positions.

Social media flooded with teachers posting about their discontent.

"Teachers all across the state are done with your crap, Oklahoma....Seriously, my news feed is filled with teachers talking about their plans to leave. And leave soon. Deuces.," said one Oklahoma Teacher.

Another saying,

"Don`t be surprised when even more teachers leave this state, and the ones that are left have to walk out again to get our schools fully funded." said another Oklahoma teacher."

Most of the angst targeting Governor-elect Kevin Stitt.

The Tulsa businessman said before the election that he wasn't in favor of the legislation that funded the teacher pay raise, but on Freedom 43 Wednesday morning he said,

"I want our teachers to know that in a Stitt administration education is going to be a top priority. Last year the legislature passed an historic pay increase for the teachers, brought them to number two in the region. My education plan is to continue that we are not going to look backwards, we are going to continue to fund education."

Some teachers already planning on holding the Stitt accountable to his campaign promises.

News 4 found a facebook invite entitled "Remind Kevin Stitt on his 1st day in office that he works for us." It's a rally planned for January 14.

"If education is going to be a priority for him, we are looking forward to working with him to make that happen and lets right the ship of funding for public education our future as a state depends on it," said Alicia Priest.