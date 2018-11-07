× Thunder Make It Six Straight With Win at Cleveland

Even with Russell Westbrook not playing the Oklahoma City Thunder won their sixth straight game on Wednesday night, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 95-86 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dennis Schroder got the start at point guard with Westbrook recovering from a sprained left ankle suffered on Monday night.

Schroder had 28 points, his most in a Thunder uniform, and grabbed 7 rebounds.

He helped spark a 17-0 run that spanned the two halves, building OKC’s lead to 56-40 early in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers used 3-point shooting to come back and take the lead in the fourth quarter.

Three-pointers from Kyle Korver and J.R. Smith gave the Cavs the lead 80-78.

OKC responded, however, and closed the game on a 11-2 run to clinch the win.

It started with a three-pointer by Alex Abrines to break an 84-84 tie and give OKC the lead for good with 4:35 to play.

Besides Schroder, two other Thunder players were in double figure scoring.

Paul George had 18 points and 7 rebounds, while Jerami Grant had 12 points and 8 rebounds.

The Thunder shot just 42 percent, but held the Cavs to 37 percent from the field, and had 13 steals and forced 19 Cleveland turnovers.

The Thunder improved to 6-4 on the season.

OKC returns to Chesapeake Arena to host the Houston Rockets on Thursday night at 7:00 pm.

Westbrook will have his sprained ankle re-evaluated before the game on Thursday.