Thunder Make It Six Straight With Win at Cleveland

Posted 8:48 pm, November 7, 2018, by , Updated at 08:54PM, November 7, 2018

Even with Russell Westbrook not playing the Oklahoma City Thunder won their sixth straight game on Wednesday night, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 95-86 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dennis Schroder got the start at point guard with Westbrook recovering from a sprained left ankle suffered on Monday night.

Schroder had 28 points, his most in a Thunder uniform, and grabbed 7 rebounds.

He helped spark a 17-0 run that spanned the two halves, building OKC’s lead to 56-40 early in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers used 3-point shooting to come back and take the lead in the fourth quarter.

Three-pointers from Kyle Korver and  J.R. Smith gave the Cavs the lead 80-78.

OKC responded, however, and closed the game on a 11-2 run to clinch the win.

It started with a three-pointer by Alex Abrines to break an 84-84 tie and give OKC the lead for good with 4:35 to play.

Besides Schroder, two other Thunder players were in double figure scoring.

Paul George had 18 points and 7 rebounds, while Jerami Grant had 12 points and 8 rebounds.

The Thunder shot just 42 percent, but held the Cavs to 37 percent from the field, and had 13 steals and forced 19 Cleveland turnovers.

The Thunder improved to 6-4 on the season.

OKC returns to Chesapeake Arena to host the Houston Rockets on Thursday night at 7:00 pm.

Westbrook will have his sprained ankle re-evaluated before the game on Thursday.

 