× Two arrested following violent home invasion in Enid

ENID, Okla. – Enid police are investigating a violent home invasion that ended with one man being pistol whipped.

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the area of 900 E. Park after gunshots were heard nearby. The 911 caller told dispatchers that they heard gunshots and then saw a man with a bloody face on their porch.

Although the man left before police arrived, they found him at a nearby convenience store.

The victim told investigators that he had been pistol whipped and shot at during a home invasion at the Roosevelt Apartments, located in the 800 block of E. Oklahoma.

Authorities learned that three people went to the apartment and demanded the return of marijuana that had been stolen from them. Investigators say they held a mother and her 1-day-old infant inside the residence, questioning her about her husband.

When the victim and his 3-year-old child arrived home, he was confronted by the alleged suspects. He told police that he was beaten and pistol whipped. During the alleged assault, the man struggled with the suspects over the handgun, giving his wife and children time to escape. As he ran away, one of the alleged suspects fired several gunshots at him, but he was not hit.

Several hours later, police arrested 32-year-old James Saunders and 25-year-old Tamara Reed.

Saunders was arrested on six counts of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of child endangerment. Reed was arrested on six counts of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of child endangerment.

The third suspect has not been located.

If you have any information on the case, call the Enid Police Department at (580) 242-7000.