Two jailers charged after allegedly beating a restrained inmate in the Kay County Detention Center.

KAY COUNTY, Okla. - Two jailers were charged after they were accused of beating a restrained inmate at the Kay County Detention Center.

Zane Vandeever and Danial Vandeever were each charged with one county of misdemeanor assault and battery. The inmate in question, identified as Christopher Branham, was also charged after the incident with four felonies, two counts of a prisoner placing body fluid on a county employee, and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on September 26 when both Vandeevers put Branham in a restraint chair after he was allegedly "causing a disturbance in his jail cell."

Branham sat in the chair for two and a half hours before the two Vandeever brothers and a third jailer came back. They released one of his arms at which point he allegedly "tried to punch and bite" at both of them while they tried to re-secure his arm. Then they allegedly released his other arm at which point Branham "started fighting with them again by striking at and attempting to bite them."

The affidavit states the jailers went to re-secure him again when he spit on Danial Vandeever who "head butted Christopher Branham."

Court documents state that Branham spit on Zane Vandeever as well, who "began to swing and strike Christopher Branham, approximately 14 times on the side of his head and face, then stepped back, picked up his hat, and then hit Christpher Branham again." It also states that has Zane Vandeever was leaving, "he turned and kneed Christopher Branham in the face."

Jail authorities allegedly told investigators with the DA's office "that Zane Vandeever admitted he had gone too far and let his emotions get to him."

Zane Vandeever resigned his position, and Danial Vandeever has been put on administrative leave.

News 4 tried to reach Jail Director Don Jones for comment but he wouldn't return calls. Instead, David Cummings, and attorney for the authority said, "Training and supervision is ongoing but I cannot answer whether there`s any specific training that`s gong to be added to address this issue, I don't know."