Two people die in Oklahoma house fire; family starts GoFundMe to help with funeral costs

GARBER, Okla. – Two people died in a house fire in Garber over the weekend, and the victims’ daughter is asking the community for help in covering funeral costs.

On November 3, at approximately 7:40 a.m., crews responded to a home on fire in Garber.

When they arrived, they found Raymond Mitchell and Donna Mitchell dead inside, the fire marshal’s office confirmed to Enid News & Eagle on Tuesday.

The daughter of Raymond Mitchell, Wendi Hood, said her father and stepmother recently moved into the single-family dwelling. She says the fire happened on day after her father’s birthday.

The family is asking the community for help in covering funeral costs.

If you would like to help, there is a bank account established at ACB Bank in Garber at 323 Main, in the name of Wendi and Jason Hood.

You can also donate online here.

The cause of the fire still under investigation.