Water service shut off to repair leak at Lawton Correctional Facility

LAWTON, Okla. – Officials say water service will be shut off at the Lawton Correctional Facility so workers can repair a leak.

Authorities with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says water service will be shut off from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Thursday at the correctional facility.

The facility, which is home to 2,657 medium and maximum-security prisoners, will provide bottled water with evening meals and serve a dry breakfast with milk and another bottle of water.

Inmates will have water buckets in their cells to assist with flushing toilets overnight.