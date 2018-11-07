“We’re certainly not giving up,” Dog found badly burned in Indiana

Warning: This video contains images that may be considered disturbing.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana animal shelter is still searching for answers after a dog was found badly burned and wandering in the country by a good Samaritan last week.

Shelby County Animal Shelter staff members say it's hard to determine how exactly the dog got burned, but believe it may be from chemical burns.

"The chemical smell of the dog is something you notice," said Chris Browder, who works at the shelter. "And, you just wonder how long had he been on his own?"

Staff members named the dog Justice and are hoping to find out who's behind the incident.

"Keep prayers going for Justice that we can get him healed and we can find the person who knows something," Browder said.

They say Justice is battling an infection and has a hard time eating.

"He’s trying to eat but with the chemical burns in his mouth, from probably licking the chemicals off of him, it's hard," Browder said, "He has not given up and they’re not giving up and we’re certainly not giving up."

Alisha Huffman told FOX 59 it was devastating finding Justice in that condition.

"I started crying," said Huffman, who was driving down the road when she spotted him. "It was terrible. The skin is all gone."

Anyone with information is asked to email cbrowder@cityofshelbyvillein.com or call the shelter at 317-392-5127.

Or, if you'd like to make a donation, you can send checks to:

Shelbyville/Shelby County Animal Shelter

705 Hale Road

Shelbyville, IN 46176

In the memo, write Justice4Justice.