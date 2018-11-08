2 arrested after Muskogee County deputy finds stolen vehicle, approximately 20 grams of meth

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. – A man and woman were arrested after a Muskogee County deputy found a stolen vehicle, approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine and more.

On Wednesday, a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Porum area.

The deputy who responded found Aaron Bruner and Heather Roach at the scene in a Chevy Camaro.

After investigating, Green found approximately 20 grams of meth, a loaded firearm, digital scales and discovered that the 2010 Camaro was stolen.

Bruner and Roach were arrested and taken to the Muskogee County jail. Officials say Bruner is a convicted felon.