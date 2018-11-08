Affidavit: Man accused in deadly crash did not have valid driver’s license

OKLAHOMA CITY –A probable cause affidavit is providing new details in a deadly crash that claimed two lives in northeast Oklahoma City.

Late last month, emergency crews were called to a head-on wreck near N.E. 23rd and Bryant in Oklahoma City.

When officers got to the scene, they found one person dead and three others in critical condition.

Investigators initially said the driver of a silver car, identified as 48-year-old Charles Greenfield, went over the center line, hitting a taxi cab head-on.

Both the driver and passenger in the cab were rushed to the hospital, while a passenger in the silver car, Exie Ervin, died at the scene.

The driver of the taxi cab, 78-year-old Neil Thurston, later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Greenfield was taken to the hospital for treatment before being taken into custody.

“Exhibited very strong signs of being under the influence of some type of illegal drug,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

A probable cause affidavit states that Greenfield showed the signs of being under the influence of PCP.

"Greenfield had a strong chemical odor on his person, showed aggressive behavior, and showed no pain despite having a fractured femur. He had to be sedated by medical staff due to threatening demeanor and to treat his injuries from the collision," the affidavit states.

The affidavit states that Greenfield did not have a valid driver's license at the time of the crash.