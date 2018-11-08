Best Buy releases its Black Friday deals on high-tech gadgets

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thanksgiving is just a couple of weeks away, and many people are busy getting ready for the big feast. However, retailers are hoping to draw your eyes away from your grocery shopping lists and get you thinking about your Christmas wish list.

Best Buy has released its Black Friday ad, featuring deals on gaming systems, televisions, drones, cameras and other high-tech gadgets.

The company says shoppers can cash in on some of the deals online now.

If you want to access all of the deals, shoppers can wait until doors open on Thursday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m.

There will also be new doorbuster deals Friday and Saturday.