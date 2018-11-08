× Elk City police searching for missing, endangered child

ELK CITY, Okla. – Elk City officials are searching for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen going back into the school on 800 N Pioneer after the final bell.

Leonel “Leno” Gonzales is 4′ tall, 58 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Gonzales was wearing a black/blue sweater with an Air Jordan symbol on it, maroon sweatpants, black shoes, and a gray backpack.

If you have any information on Leonel’s whereabouts, please contact Elk City Police at 580-225-1212