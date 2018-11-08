New video shows man walking near where 13-year-old North Carolina girl was kidnapped
-
13-year-old girl abducted outside her North Carolina home, Amber Alert issued
-
Man, woman charged in murder of man at Night Trips
-
“Catastrophic and historic river flooding” to continue after Florence wreaks havoc on East Coast
-
Michigan man found guilty of shooting at teen who asked for directions
-
3 arrested after kidnapped man found naked, badly hurt in abandoned California home
-
-
Man, woman arrested on murder charges after shooting at Night Trips in Oklahoma City
-
Oklahoma man, two-year-old boy killed in vehicle crash in Pushmataha County
-
Officials make an arrest in morning deadly crash and ask for your help in case
-
Pontotoc County man arrested in OKC after fatal shooting
-
Witnesses record deadly road rage fight on California highway
-
-
Instead of firing at 11-year-old with BB gun, Ohio officer teaches him a lesson
-
Disturbing surveillance videos show slain 15-year-old trying to outrun New York City gang
-
Police investigating after Oklahoma student reportedly grabbed by man while walking to school