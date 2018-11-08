Health officials: 2 Oklahomans die from the flu
OKLAHOMA CITY – Two Oklahomans have died from the flu and dozens have been hospitalized.
On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced two people, over the age of 65 died as a result of the flu, in northeast Oklahoma.
In all, experts say that 56 Oklahomans have been hospitalized with the flu since the season began on Sept. 1.
Influenza hospitalizations
- Birth to age 4: Five hospitalizations
- Age 5 to 17: Two hospitalizations
- Age 18 to 49: 13 hospitalizations
- Age 50-64: 10 hospitalizations
- Age 65+: 26 hospitalizations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say you should be vigilant with washing your hands, avoid touching your eyes and mouth, get plenty of sleep and eat healthy to help give your immune system a boost.
If you get sick, look out for severe aches and pains in your muscles and joints, notable fatigue and weakness, headaches and a high fever.
If you are experiencing those symptoms, call a doctor as soon as possible. Experts also say you should not go to work or school if you have a fever.