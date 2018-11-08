× Health officials: 2 Oklahomans die from the flu

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two Oklahomans have died from the flu and dozens have been hospitalized.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced two people, over the age of 65 died as a result of the flu, in northeast Oklahoma.

In all, experts say that 56 Oklahomans have been hospitalized with the flu since the season began on Sept. 1.

Influenza hospitalizations

Birth to age 4: Five hospitalizations

Age 5 to 17: Two hospitalizations

Age 18 to 49: 13 hospitalizations

Age 50-64: 10 hospitalizations

Age 65+: 26 hospitalizations