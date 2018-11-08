“Helping them is crucial,” Jones High School students stepping up, helping others at Northwest Classen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JONES, Okla. - Students at Jones High School are loading up, and they've got important cargo to deliver.

"The counselors have a kit of toiletries for students who need it and that way they can be discreetly given that if they need," said Jones Key Club teacher Kati Heard.

It started when members of the high school Key Club heard about some students at Northwest Classen High School in need of toiletries and personal care items. They even collected a washer and a dryer.

"They have to deal with the same problems we do, but they also, on top of that, deal with not having a home, so I think just helping them is crucial," said senior Ty Aldridge.

With the supplies loaded up, they headed off to make their delivery to Northwest Classen.

"We’re taking a little over 2,000 items to Northwest Classen High School," said Reilly Hunt, a senior.

When the Jones High School students arrived, they met student ambassadors from Northwest Classen and got a tour of the school.

"It’s very nice to see that a group of students from Jones were thoughtful enough to adopt our school and our students and work to gather these things and then bring them to our students," said Northwest Classen Principal Jahree Herzer.

Some of life’s best lessons are shared when you learn to help others.

"That’s a lifelong skill that we want all of our students to be able to do because as they become adults, we want them to do those acts of kindness and I think that’s what the biggest thing they're gonna learn," said Mike Watkins, Principal of Jones High School.

Students helping fellow students - a great example of what’s right with our schools.

OERB has partnered with KFOR for this spotlight series of 'What's Right With Our Schools' and presented a check of $600 to the school. If you have an idea of a program to highlight, click here and send us a short note.