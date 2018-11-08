× Homicide investigation continues after man, now identified, dies following stabbing

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have identified the man who died after being stabbed in the arm several times.

It happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday near N.W. 16th and Meridian.

“A passerby located the victim laying on the sidewalk just west of 7-Eleven,” said Lt. Sinue Zepeda with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police identified the man as 42-year-old Frankie Washington, of Sanford, Florida, on Thursday.

They say Washington was stabbed several times in the arm, and he later died at the hospital.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. We do not know what let up to the stabbing nor do we know who did it,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with OCPD.

Police also don’t know where the victim was stabbed. Officers on scene told News 4 it’s possible he was stabbed somewhere else and dropped off at N.W. 16th and Meridian.

If you have information that can help police, call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200. Please enable Javascript to watch this video