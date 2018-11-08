Police looking for suspect accused of stealing from metro home improvement store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole items from a home improvement store in northwest Oklahoma City.

On November 5, at around 2:20 p.m., police were called to Home Depot in reference to a larceny.

When police arrived, an employee said surveillance video showed a man walk through the store, select a drill kit and socket set, place them in his shopping cart and leave.

The man is described as having a heavy build, around 35-45 years old, with short brown hair and was wearing a black “Punisher” t-shirt, black athletic shorts and white sneakers.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.