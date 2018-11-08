× Putnam City Schools investigating altercation that left student concussed; mother says bullying is to blame

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro mother said an altercation at her son’s school left him with a head injury and a concussion. She believes bullying is to blame.

It happened Wednesday at Kenneth Cooper Middle School in Oklahoma City.

Sherena Jackson said her son, Jeremiah, was “shoulder-checked” in the hallway and he admittedly pushed the boy back. However, things escalated and she said her son was punched in the head by a different student who intervened.

Jackson said she took him to the hospital because he had a goose egg and a concussion.

The family said it is one of several instances of bullying Jeremiah has experienced at the school.

“They call me fat, and they mostly call me words that I can`t say because they’re cuss words,” Jeremiah said.

“He feels alone,” Jackson said. “He says, ‘Mom, I have no one.'”

Putnam City Schools sent News 4 this statement:

“Wednesday afternoon after the end of the school day at Cooper Middle School, there was an altercation between two students in the area of the school buses waiting to take students home. Because student safety is the district’s highest priority, bullying and conflict is always quickly investigated. In this case, administrators began investigating yesterday afternoon and that investigation has continued today. Administrators have spoken with and are gathering statements from students involved and students who witnessed what happened. Administrators are also checking to see if there if video of the incident that shows what happened or shows other people who can tell us what happened. Findings in the investigation will help school officials determine what steps are necessary to address the situation. All parents want their children to be safe and feel safe at school. School officials want the same thing. That’s why Putnam City proactively addresses bullying by having our counselors talk about bullying with students at every school, every year. As appropriate for the age level, they talk with students about what bullying is and how it makes people feel. Students learn about the differences between bullying and conflict. Students learn how to report bullying and who to talk to. Students learn the basic information they need should they ever witness or experience bullying.”