× Seven men charged in deadly shooting between motorcycle clubs

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say seven men have been charged in the murder and beating of two men outside of an Oklahoma bar earlier this year.

In June, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at Torchy’s Bar, located near 11th and 129th E. Ave. in Tulsa.

Officials learned that Tyrone Mitchell had been shot, and died at the scene. Another man, Thomas Ingram, was beaten unconscious.

Court records obtained by KJRH indicate that seven men have now been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the crime.

The affidavit states that Mitchell and Ingram were part of the Thunder Guards Motorcycle Club, while the seven men charged in the crime were part of the Hells Lovers Motorcycle Club.

Investigators claim it all started when Mitchell and Ingram attempted to take Kevin Lee Fields’ motorcycle vest. Fields admitted to calling Kenneth Ray Walters III, the president of the Hells Lovers Motorcycle Club, to explain the altercation.

A day later, Fields said that Walters and several other men traveled to find Mitchell and Ingram in order to fight them.

Once at the bar, a fight broke out and shots were fired.

Police arrested Fields, Walters, Mark Elijah Alexander, Troy Dean Stinnett and Dwayne Anthony Arceneaux. Warrants are still out for Eddie Don Veal and Leon Anthony Harris.