× Sex offender arrested after allegedly contacting deputy posing as underage teen

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a 68-year-old Shawnee man has been taken into custody after he allegedly sent explicit messages to a deputy posing as a young teenager.

Investigators with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office say 68-year-old Michael Gilbert messaged an undercover deputy posing as a 14-year-old girl. Officials say they began looking into Gilbert after he told the undercover deputy that he had been with a 14-year-old girl in the past.

Authorities allege that Gilbert continually asked the decoy sexually-charged questions, but said he couldn’t touch her until she got older.

Gilbert also allegedly told the deputy to erase the conversation so he wouldn’t get in trouble.

Once Gilbert was identified, deputies learned that he was a lifetime sex offender for lewd or indecent proposals to a child. Because of Gilbert’s past history, investigators arrested him for allegedly preying on what he believed to be a 14-year-old child.

“I’m extremely pleased that my investigators were able to take Gilbert off the streets, where he is no longer a threat to our children, especially considering he is already a convicted sex offender,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Gilbert was arrested on complaints of lewd acts with a child under 16.