Supreme Court: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs in fall at court

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized after she fell Wednesday evening.

According to a release from the Supreme Court, Ginsburg, 85, fell in her office at the court and went home where she started experiencing discomfort.

She then went to George Washington University Hospital Thursday morning. Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and was admitted for observation and treatment.

Ginsburg broke two ribs in a fall in 2012. She has had two prior bouts with cancer and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014.

The Supreme Court did not release any other details.