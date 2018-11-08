Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Supreme Court: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs in fall at court

Posted 8:13 am, November 8, 2018, by and , Updated at 08:20AM, November 8, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a lecture September 26, 2018 at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, DC. Justice Ginsburg discussed Supreme Court cases from the 2017-2018 term at the lecture. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized after she fell Wednesday evening.

According to a release from the Supreme Court, Ginsburg, 85, fell in her office at the court and went home where she started experiencing discomfort.

She then went to George Washington University Hospital Thursday morning. Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and was admitted for observation and treatment.

Ginsburg broke two ribs in a fall in 2012. She has had two prior bouts with cancer and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014.

The Supreme Court did not release any other details.