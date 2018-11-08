Third alleged suspect connected to violent home invasion taken into custody

ENID, Okla. – Authorities in Enid say the third suspect in a violent home invasion has been taken into custody.

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the area of 900 E. Park after gunshots were heard nearby. The 911 caller told dispatchers that they heard gunshots and then saw a man with a bloody face on their porch.

Although the man left before police arrived, they found him at a nearby convenience store.

The victim told investigators that he had been pistol whipped and shot at during a home invasion at the Roosevelt Apartments, located in the 800 block of E. Oklahoma.

Authorities learned that three people went to the apartment and demanded the return of marijuana that had been stolen from them. Investigators say they held a mother and her 1-day-old infant inside the residence, questioning her about her husband.

When the victim and his 3-year-old child arrived home, he was confronted by the alleged suspects. He told police that he was beaten and pistol whipped. During the alleged assault, the man struggled with the suspects over the handgun, giving his wife and children time to escape. As he ran away, one of the alleged suspects fired several gunshots at him, but he was not hit.

Several hours later, police arrested 32-year-old James Saunders and 25-year-old Tamara Reed.

Saunders was arrested on six counts of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of child endangerment. Reed was arrested on six counts of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of child endangerment.

On Thursday morning, investigators were able to identify the third alleged suspect as 38-year-old Darnell Kelly.

Officers executed a search warrant and found a large amount of cocaine and marijuana inside his vehicle. In all, police found over six pounds of marijuana, nine ounces of cocaine and 18,000 in cash in Kelly’s vehicle and home.

Kelly was arrested on six complaints of kidnapping, three counts of child endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug proceeds and maintaining a house where drugs are kept.