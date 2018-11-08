× Thunder Make it Seven Straight With Rocket Blowout

The Oklahoma City Thunder welcomed some familiar faces back to Chesapeake Arena, and even without Russell Westbrook, the Thunder easily beat the Houston Rockets, 98-80 on Thursday night for their seventh straight win.

OKC led almost the entire game, and the lead changed hands a few times in the second quarter, the Thunder closed the first half with a 21-6 run to take a 14-point lead to halftime.

The Thunder built the lead from there, growing it to 20 after three quarters and winning eventually by 18.

Six Thunder players scored in double figures, including all five starters.

Paul George led OKC with 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Steven Adams had a double-double as well with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Dennis Schroder and Terrance Ferguson both scored 14 points, with Ferguson hitting four 3-pointers.

Jerami Grant added 11 points and Raymond Felton 10.

The Thunder held the Rockets to just 38 percent shooting from the field and 26 percent from three-point range.

OKC held Houston to just 10 free throw attempts and outrebounded the Rockets 52-39.

The Rockets stars who used to play in OKC did not play well.

Chris Paul had just 10 points and missed all four 3-point attempts.

James Harden had 19 points to lead Houston, but was just 7-for-19 from the field.

Carmelo Anthony played his first game at Chesapeake Arena since leaving the Thunder after last season and he was just 1-for-11 from the field, with his only official made field goal coming on a goaltending call.

Anthony had just 2 points and missed all six three-point attempts.

The Thunder have won seven in a row to improve to 7-4 on the year.

OKC travels to Texas to play at Dallas Saturday night at 8:00 pm.