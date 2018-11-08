Thursday’s episode of Jeopardy! to air at 1:30 a.m.
-
‘Jeopardy’ to air early Friday morning
-
‘Days of Our Lives’ to air early Friday morning
-
Program changes for NBC, KFOR newscasts on Labor Day
-
Rachael Ray will air early Friday morning
-
‘Days of Our Lives’ will air in full on Saturday morning
-
-
‘Jeopardy!’ contestant proposes to girlfriend during game show
-
‘State Plate’ showcases delicious dishes across the Sooner State
-
16-year-old girl stabbed to death at Michigan high school
-
Kavanaugh, Ford set to testify in Senate Judiciary Committee hearing
-
New clues from 911 call emerge in case of missing Wisconsin girl
-
-
911 call traced to phone of missing Wisconsin girl’s mother, authorities say
-
Farmer’s market celebrating fall harvest with family-friendly festival
-
Damage assessments conducted at Tinker Air Force Base after severe storms