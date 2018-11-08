× Two arrested after allegedly assaulting man, breaking into his Edmond home

EDMOND, Okla. – Two people have been taken into custody after they allegedly assaulted a man and broke into his home.

On Nov. 5, officers were called to the 200 block of W. 1st St. in Edmond after gunshots were heard in the area.

The victim told police that he awoke to someone knocking on his door, and he believed it was his girlfriend, so he answered the door. When he got to the door, he realized that a man and a woman with a knife were on his porch.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim asked what was going on, which is when he was punched in the face. The suspects, identified as Jeffery Tatman and Ashley Long, allegedly forced their way inside his home and a fight broke out.

The victim says Tatman was armed with a handgun, but he was able to wrestle it away from him. Long started to come at the victim, which is when he grabbed the knife.

At that point, the victim was able to force the suspects out of his home.

Tatman was arrested on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

Long was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary and driving under suspension.