Two Cowboys Have Status Determined

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's men's basketball team got resolution on the uncertain status of two players on Wednesday.

Indiana transfer Curtis Jones had applied for a waiver to be able to play at the start of the season rather than wait for the first semester to finish.

Jones had that waiver denied, so he won't be eligible until the semester is over on Dec. 16.

Jones transferred from Indiana between semesters last year.

Michael Weathers has been reinstated to the team after being suspended two months ago.

On Tuesday, Weathers pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of concealing stolen property from an incident in September.

Weathers received a two-year deferred sentence, was ordered to pay restitution and court courts, undergo substance abuse testing and perform community service, some of which he's already performed.

OSU head coach Mike Boynton announced Wednesday Weathers has been reinstated and was back at practice.

Weathers also tweeted a public apology for his actions.

He was charged with stealing a woman's wallet in a bar in Stillwater in September.