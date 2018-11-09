4-year-old girl dies after being electrocuted in bizarre accident

RAVIA, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is still in shock after their 4-year-old daughter was electrocuted.

“I never ever thought I’d ever have to bury one of my kids,” Skyler Williams told KXII.

On Oct. 3, Williams says her daughter, 4-year-old Lily Minyard, was chasing their puppy around the house.

“The puppy went in-between the washer and dryer and went on back around behind the dryer,” she said. “She had tried to get the puppy and I told her to stop.”

At that point, Williams says someone knocked on the door.

“I answered my door and the last thing I heard of my daughter was ‘Ow,'” she said.

Williams ran to the laundry room and found Lily unconscious. Authorities learned that Lily was electrocuted by a bare wire.

Paramedics performed CPR on Lily and rushed her to a nearby hospital, but it was too late. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Keep an eye on your kids, you never know what’s going to happen next,” Williams said. “Love them and hold them tight, especially your babies cause I don’t get to hold mine anymore.”