Blood Institute: Save a life and thank a service member

OKLAHOMA CITY – With Veteran’s Day just around the corner, the Oklahoma Blood Institute is giving you the chance to save a life and thank a service member.

On Monday, Nov. 12, donors who give blood at any Oklahoma Blood Institute donor center will have the opportunity to write a letter of gratitude to an active military service member. Donors will also receive camouflage arm wraps.

“Our dedicated volunteer donors, many of whom are veterans of war and active military members, know the importance of giving blood regularly,” said John Armitage, president & CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We deeply value the heroes who served, or are currently serving, our country. Providing blood to our military is not only our duty, but we are proud to make it a critical part of our life-saving mission.”

Officials say the institute provides blood products to VA medical centers across the state, and even some places across the country.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute has four donor center locations in the Oklahoma City metro area, Ada, Ardmore, Enid, Lawton and Tulsa.