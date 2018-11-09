× DEQ: Elevated lead, copper results at Norman school were sampling error

NORMAN, Okla. – State officials say a notice that was given to a Norman elementary school, alerting them to an increase in lead and copper in the water, was due to an error.

On Nov. 2, school leaders at Washington Elementary School in Norman were told that one of five routine water samples showed increased levels of lead and copper.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality visited the school several days later to conduct other tests on the water.

After reviewing those results, authorities say the initial results were simply a sampling error.

However, Washington Elementary School will now be required by federal lead and copper rules to be on an increased sampling schedule.