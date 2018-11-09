× Fire crews battle frigid temperatures while fighting house fire

EDMOND, Okla. – Fire crews braved the frigid temperatures to battle a house fire in Edmond on Friday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Edmond firefighters were called to a fire near Charter Oak Rd. and Pennsylvania Ave.

Officials say the fire started with a truck inside the garage that quickly spread to the home.

Crews at the scene told News 4 that the fire was difficult to fight because the nearest fire hydrant was three miles away.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the blaze.

However, the home has been declared a total loss. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.