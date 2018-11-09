Friday Night Heroes Playoff Edition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The regular season is done, now it's time for the path to gold football's to begin.

The east side of the state's dominance is undeniable. Owasso, Union and Jenks combined to go 23-1 against the west side of the state this season. Each one of those teams had the chance to host a west side squad. Owasso took down Norman, Jenks handled Putnam City North, and Santa Fe had a chance to take down Union.

The east side didn't have all the fun.

Nate Feken hit a trio of games across OKC. Millwood began their state title defense in Class 2A as the upset minded Dickson Comets traveled to LW Good Stadium. Heritage Hall begin their run towards another 3A state championship. The Chargers are reigning 4A state champions, but dropped down a class this season. And finally, OCS had an unreal, dream-like second half against Okemah.

Those highlights and much more in the video above.