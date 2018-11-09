Fugitive shot by bail bondsman walks away from metro hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A wanted fugitive allegedly accidentally shot by his bail bondsman is again on the run. Now the bondsman is concerned for the safety of his family.

Bobby Lee Piearcy was wanted for two felonies, trafficking methamphetamines and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A bail bondsman with 2 Blondes Bail Bonds was staking out an apartment when they spotted Piearcy. When he went to arrest him, he said Piearcy fought back, kicking him and causing the bondsman's gun to discharge. Piearcy was shot in the side and rushed to the hospital.

At the time, police said in a statement Piearcy "will remain in custody until he can be booked into the Oklahoma County Jail." But earlier this week, Piearcy walked out of the hospital with no one to stop him.

"So now he`s walking around, as I understand it, with a bullet hole and a tube coming out him," the bondsman's attorney, Robert Groshon said.

Now police are saying they actually did not arrest him.

"He was actually put under arrest by a bail bondsman, so he is actually not in our custody," Oklahoma City Police Capt. Bo Mathews said.

Capt. Mathews said that the watch commander on duty that day decided not to place a hospital guard on Piearcy because he was a nonviolent offender, and it would be preferable to have that officer doing work out on the street. He added that the intention was always to take Piearcy into custody.

"If he was still in the hospital he would have been booked into the county jail," Capt. Mathews said, "but he decided not to stay for the duration of his medical attention, he left before he was put into the jail."

The bondsman insists Piearcy was technically taken into custody by authorities, pointing at a document sent out by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office that says in part "Bobby Piearcy...was in custody with OCPD on 11/1/18 and he was removed NCIC."

He also believes Piearcy should be considered armed and dangerous, especially to himself and his family.

"That was the main reason why the bondsman had his gun in the first place," Groshon said, "because they were worried about that."