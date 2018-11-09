Handmade gifts at North Pole Market support local high school team

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you are in the market for handmade Christmas gifts, a local high school hopes that you will support them when purchasing your presents.

The North Pole Market has everything shoppers want under one roof, including fashion, crafts and food.

Guests can shop booths from 50 vendors with local handmade jewelry, art, vintage clothing and home goods. Also, Santa will stop by for pictures with the kids.

Organizers say the market is supporting the Putnam City North softball team to purchase equipment, travel expenses and field remodeling.

Admission to the market is $1.

North Pole Market will be open on Saturday, Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Putnam City North High School, located at 11800 N. Rockwell Ave. in Oklahoma City.

For more information, email northpolemarket@cox.net.