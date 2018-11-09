× Helpful heating tips as the temperatures begin to drop

OKLAHOMA CITY – As the temperatures continue to drop, health officials are reminding residents to use precaution when heating their homes.

“It’s been a rough year for us with 19 fire fatalities this year. All but one of those had one common threat: no working smoke alarms,” said Batt. Chief Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Officials with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department say the city has already had two space heater fires and a fireplace fire within the past two months.

When heating your home:

Keep space heaters three feet away from anything that can burn, and turn them off when leaving the room or going to bed.

Fireplaces need to be cleaned and inspected by a qualified specialist.

Fireplaces need a screen. This will prevent embers from flying out of the fireplace and into the living area of the home. Also, keep things that could burn at least three feet away.

Also, gas cooking stoves should never be used to heat a living space. Any heater or cooking equipment designed to be used outdoors should never be moved inside because of the threat of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include:

Dull headache

Weakness & dizziness

Nausea or vomiting

Shortness of breath

Confusion

Blurred vision.

If you need a free smoke alarm, call (405) 316-BEEP.