Holiday activities planned for upcoming 'Lights on Broadway' event

OKLAHOMA CITY – Although Thanksgiving is just around the corner, a stunning event will get you in the holiday spirit in downtown Oklahoma City.

The Automobile Alley Association and Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership will host their third annual Lights on Broadway event on Saturday, Nov. 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. along Broadway Avenue, between N.W. 4th and N.W. 10th.

Attendees can enjoy complimentary carriage rides, visits with Santa, live musicians, a free photo booth, a series of outdoor holiday-themed short films, a live band and face painting.

In addition to the Christmas lights, businesses and restaurants are creating ‘Vintage Christmas’ themed window displays.

RCB Bank, located at 701 N. Broadway Ave., will be hosting a series of outdoor holiday-themed short films beginning at 4 p.m.

‘Lights on Broadway’ is free and open to the public.