International festival giving visitors a glimpse into other cultures

EDMOND, Okla. – A local university is hoping to teach members of the community about other cultures with an upcoming free festival.

The 43rd International Festival at the University of Central Oklahoma will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17 at the Edmond Festival Marketplace.

The free event will feature booths, food sampling and cultural performances from 14 country and regional student associations at UCO.

“[The ISC committee] decided to make the International Festival free this year, so we could attract and open the festival to more people,” ISC President Amanda Goh said. “This way, we can reach people who want to learn more about international cultures, and who doesn’t love a free festival to go to on a weekend?”

Guests will be able to learn about cultures from Latin America, Africa, Middle East, China, India, Iran, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The Edmond Festival Market is located at 30 W. 1st St. in Edmond. In case of inclement weather, it will be moved to the Nigh University Center’s Grand Ballroom at the UCO campus.