Midwest City cancels Veterans Day Parade amid threat of winter weather

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A popular tradition has been canceled due to the threat of severe weather in Midwest City.

Officials with the City of Midwest City say the 2018 Veterans Day Parade has been canceled due to the threat of winter weather on Monday, Nov. 12.

“We are truly sad to have to announce that due to the winter weather forecasts for late Sunday and Monday morning, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the 2018 Veterans Day Parade. The welfare and safety of our community is always our top priority. We could not ask the community, our veterans, or the parade entrants to be out in the cold, wet and windy conditions that are predicted for Monday morning.

The parade will not be rescheduled. This decision was made in consultation with weather forecast experts and our emergency management professionals. We sincerely appreciate the community’s understanding of this difficult decision,” a statement from the city read.