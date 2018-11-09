× OK Foster Wishes in need of space to sort gifts for children

OKLAHOMA CITY – A mission focused on getting foster children gifts for the holidays is facing a major problem.

The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy has taken over the OK Foster Wishes program but, right now, they don’t have space to sort the gifts they receive for foster children.

Last year, the OICA took over the OK Foster Wishes program after it fell victim to an embezzlement scandal.

Feed the Children loaned the OICA space to operate last year but, now, that building has been sold, they have no where to go – and they need a space within the next two weeks.

“So, we’re in a dire situation,” said OICA CEO Joe Dorman. “If we don’t find a place, we’re going to have to get very creative because it takes about 50,000 square feet to do this at the minimum.”

OK Foster Wishes needs a space with heat, air and running water, where volunteers can come and go as they please. They can pay to rent space but would prefer a donation so all of their funds can go directly to the children’s wishes.

If space is donated, it could be a tax write off.

If you’re interested in helping, you can reach Joe Dorman at 405-236-5437 or jdorman@oica.org.

For more information on OK Foster Wishes and donating gifts visit, click here.