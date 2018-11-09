× Oklahoma City museum showcases bravery of western soldiers during WWI in new exhibit

OKLAHOMA CITY – It has been 100 years since the end of World War I, and a local museum is showcasing a new exhibit that honors the local men and women who played a crucial role in the war.

The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum is presenting the exhibition ‘Cowboys in Khaki: Westerners in the Great War’ to tell the stories of the cattlemen, cowboys, farmers, roughnecks and shopkeepers who joined in the fight.

It also showcases the contributions from Choctaw ‘code talkers,’ Hispanic soldiers from New Mexico and Colorado, Asian soldiers from the Pacific Coast and African-American soldiers who fought with the French.

In observance of Veteran’s Day and to mark the opening of the new exhibition, the museum will host an Armistice Day Ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The event is free to attend and all veterans and their families are invited.

The ceremony will include a moment of silence, an introduction to the exhibit, remarks on the Great War and the West and a roll call by division. Doors open at 10:45 a.m.

The exhibit will remain on display through May 12, 2019.