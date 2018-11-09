Oklahoma family reunited with cat who went missing six months ago

EDMOND, Okla. – An Oklahoma family was devastated when their cat disappeared from their metro home in April.

Over six months later, the cat is now back home.

On Thursday, workers at Edmond Animal Services say a cat was found near 33rd and Rankin. When they took a closer look at the animal, they realized the cat was wearing a collar and ID tags.

Amazingly, they were able to reunite the runaway with his overjoyed family.

Edmond officials say this should serve as a reminder for pet owners to make sure your animals wear collars, and to also have them microchipped.