Police: Teen girls missing for several weeks found safe

EDMOND, Okla. – Police in Edmond say two teenagers who had been missing for several weeks have now been found.

Authorities with the Edmond Police Department said they began looking for Shakira and Tiara Russell after they ran away from home in October.

Family members said they were growing increasingly concerned since the girls left behind their medication that needs to be taken.

Investigators learned that the pair told friends and classmates about their plan to run away from home over fall break, but officials said they didn’t know where the girls were headed.

On Friday, officials with the Edmond Police Department announced that both girls have been located and are safe.

No other details are being released at this time.