Santa Claus already taking Christmas wish lists at Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY – Although Thanksgiving is just a couple of weeks away, many families already have Christmas on their minds.

Penn Square Mall is already allowing children to give their wish lists to Santa, who will be at the mall’s Center Court through Monday, Dec. 24.

“One of the great traditions of holiday shopping at Penn Square Mall is the annual family visit to the Simon Santa Photo Experience,” said Jill Merritt, Director of Marketing and Business Development. “I know Santa can’t wait to greet children bringing him their holiday wishes.”

If you’re in a rush, you can avoid the line with ‘Santa’s FastPass.’ Families can reserve a time online to visit with Santa.

A sensory-friendly Caring Santa event for children with all different types of special needs will be held on Sunday, Dec. 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Guests must register in advance.

For local pet owners, the popular Pet Photo Nights with Santa will take place on Sunday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 9 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.