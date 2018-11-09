Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Oklahoma man
PRYOR, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old Oklahoma man.
Willis Sapp, a Native American, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Friday in the 200 block of South Mayes Street in Pryor. He was wearing black sweats, a green T-shirt and house shoes.
Sapp’s vehicle is a white 1997 Ford F-150 with Oklahoma tag ‘226’ through the United Keetoowah Band tribe.
If you have any information on Sapp’s whereabouts, contact the Pryor Police Department.
36.308428 -95.316914